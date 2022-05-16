 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

John Legend dishes on 'preparing' for success with subtle shoutout to Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

John Legend dishes on preparing for success with subtle shoutout to Kanye West
John Legend dishes on 'preparing' for success with subtle shoutout to Kanye West

John Legend, real name John Roger Stephans, recently gave a shoutout to Kanye West for being with him early in his career.

During his conversation with The Guardian, published May 16, the Minefields singer recalled the time when a lot of people in the industry didn’t give him a chance before he met West, who now goes as Ye, in 2001.

“Kanye had just moved to New York from Chicago and we were both these hungry young artists, trying to make it in the business,” Legend said.

“Me and Kanye were working on each other’s demos – mine, which would become Get Lifted, and his, which would be The College Dropout,” he added.

“Finally, The College Dropout came out in 2004 and it just took off. That’s when the music from Get Lifted started to sound a lot better to all the record execs.”

“Being with Kanye and witnessing him blow up in the early days helped prepare me for what would happen,” Legend expressed.

“When success finally happened for me, I felt like I was able to not be overwhelmed by it.”

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid pens heart-wrenching note for survivors in Palestine on Nakba Day

Bella Hadid pens heart-wrenching note for survivors in Palestine on Nakba Day
Dua Lipa reveals she almost quit music because of online trolls

Dua Lipa reveals she almost quit music because of online trolls
Travis Scott unveils new track at BBMAs in first TV performance post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott unveils new track at BBMAs in first TV performance post-Astroworld tragedy
Amber Heard’s spokesperson ‘fears’ of ‘shameful, desperate’ trial as court resumes

Amber Heard’s spokesperson ‘fears’ of ‘shameful, desperate’ trial as court resumes
Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick at horse show finale

Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick at horse show finale
Tom Cruise slammed for using Queen's Platinum Jubilee to ‘promote himself’

Tom Cruise slammed for using Queen's Platinum Jubilee to ‘promote himself’
Amber Heard to return to stand today as Johnny Depp's libel trial resumes

Amber Heard to return to stand today as Johnny Depp's libel trial resumes
Kylie Jenner skips Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding for BBMAs 2022

Kylie Jenner skips Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding for BBMAs 2022
Queen Elizabeth responds to Omid Djalili's awkward joke

Queen Elizabeth responds to Omid Djalili's awkward joke
Prince Charles heads to Canada on Queen’s behalf

Prince Charles heads to Canada on Queen’s behalf
Cardi B says mass shooters ‘have a evil mentality’

Cardi B says mass shooters ‘have a evil mentality’
Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding

Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding

Latest

view all