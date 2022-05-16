 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to Denise Welch tweets, calling her ‘shameful hypocrite’: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Piers Morgan reacts to Denise Welch tweets, calling her ‘shameful hypocrite’: Here’s why
Piers Morgan reacts to Denise Welch tweets, calling her ‘shameful hypocrite’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan has recently hit back at Denise Welch after the latter made fun of Morgan’s show Uncensored for its poor ratings following its launch on TalkTV.

On Sunday, the Loose Women star took to Twitter and commented, "Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke.”

Piers could not hold back and responded to Denise for her battle with depression.

“Awww, Little Miss Mental Health being unkind again… anyone would think you’re a hypocritical fraud playing the MH card for ££,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Piers also wrote that Denise had exploited “mental health for money and preach about kindness but she is a horrible human being”.

The actress then retorted, “The same man who said I wear my depression ‘like a designer handbag’ & that Will Young doesn’t have PTSD he has WNTS (whiny needy twerp syndrome’). That’s why people are glad your show is bombing Piers.”

To this end, Piers furiously tweeted, “More sickening lies from a shameful hypocrite. So many D-list ‘celebrities’ like Welch now ruthlessly exploiting mental health for personal financial gain. I see right through them all. Wonder how much cash she’s now banked from playing the MH victim.”

Denise called Piers out for character assassination, saying, “This is now defamation of character." 

"I am an active ambassador for several mental health charities & have shared my own illness for 33 yrs. How dare you accuse me of financial gain?" she added.

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield blames Tom Cruise for ‘causing chaos’ at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Phillip Schofield blames Tom Cruise for ‘causing chaos’ at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration
Queen Elizabeth ‘softening edges’ before transferring power to Charles: Expert

Queen Elizabeth ‘softening edges’ before transferring power to Charles: Expert
Boris Johnson reacts to Prince William getting booed at Wembley: ‘Shameful’

Boris Johnson reacts to Prince William getting booed at Wembley: ‘Shameful’
Prince Harry would ‘definitely get booed’ at Buckingham balcony, poll reveals

Prince Harry would ‘definitely get booed’ at Buckingham balcony, poll reveals
Kate Middleton overshadows Meghan Markle’s special announcement

Kate Middleton overshadows Meghan Markle’s special announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo hits golf club to relax amid second pre-season break: see pics

Cristiano Ronaldo hits golf club to relax amid second pre-season break: see pics
Amber Heard to describe chaotic final months of marriage with Johnny Depp in court

Amber Heard to describe chaotic final months of marriage with Johnny Depp in court
Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay homage to late mum Naomi Judd

Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay homage to late mum Naomi Judd
Johnny Depp scoffs as Amber Heard's ‘Junkie Johnny’ audio played in court

Johnny Depp scoffs as Amber Heard's ‘Junkie Johnny’ audio played in court
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'fell back in love' after infamous fight, discussed 'having babies'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'fell back in love' after infamous fight, discussed 'having babies'
Amber Heard suffers over 'perfect' victim myth without chance to present her case

Amber Heard suffers over 'perfect' victim myth without chance to present her case

Camila Cabello announces to join The Voice as a coach for Season 22

Camila Cabello announces to join The Voice as a coach for Season 22

Latest

view all