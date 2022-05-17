 
Tuesday May 17 2022
Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

Victoria Beckham, in a new interview, shard her desire to look stunning, admitting that she ‘wants to feel sexy again’.

The former Spice Girls star stripped to a lace bra and stilettos for her latest photoshoot, channeling her inner Playboy bunny as she posed for the new issue of GRAZIA magazine

David Beckham's wife, 48, was looking stunning in a black silk bra festooned with a simple lacy pattern, over which she shrugged on a black silk blouse worn open to reveal her toned tummy and incredible collarbones.

Brooklyn's mom added a simple black skirt to the ensemble which just skimmed the tops of her thighs, ending in intricate lace detail and paired with shiny black stilettos to elevate her hight.

In another snap, the mother of four held her elegantly manicured hands close to her mouth as she pouted for the camera, wowing fans with a sultry look as she embraced her sexier side.

Victoria Beckham admitted to the publication that she “wants to feel sexy again” since the launch of her new fashion range, explaining: “Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right? For that, you need a really tight-knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places.”

The fashionista added that she took inspiration from the “curvy women” in Miami, who “own” their look with “not a lot of clothes on” and show off their curves with “such confidence”.

"I found both their attitude and their style really liberating,” she told the magazine.

Victoria Beckham went on to say: "As a mother, I loved the fact that [daughter] Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look. It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin."

