Tuesday May 17 2022
Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy ties the knot secretly

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly tied the knot to hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott after secretly welcoming their first baby earlier this year.

According to a report by the Daily Star, Chelsy Davy and Cutmore-Scott got married in a private wedding ceremony attended by a very few people.

Cutmore-Scott is the brother of Hollywood actor Jack Cutmore-Scott.

In February, the Daily Mail editor Richard Eden had reported that Chelsy Davy had secretly welcomed her first baby in January.

Report had claimed that Chelsy welcomed her first child, a baby boy, at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Richard Eden had cited one of Chelsy’s close friends as saying, “Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy. She's named the baby Leo.'

Prince Harry and Chelsy began dating while she was still student at Cheltenham Ladies' College.

The former lovebirds had an on-off romance for seven years until they parted ways in 2011 as she did not want to be a royal bride.

