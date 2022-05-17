Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy ties the knot secretly

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly tied the knot to hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott after secretly welcoming their first baby earlier this year.



According to a report by the Daily Star, Chelsy Davy and Cutmore-Scott got married in a private wedding ceremony attended by a very few people.

Cutmore-Scott is the brother of Hollywood actor Jack Cutmore-Scott.

In February, the Daily Mail editor Richard Eden had reported that Chelsy Davy had secretly welcomed her first baby in January.

Report had claimed that Chelsy welcomed her first child, a baby boy, at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Richard Eden had cited one of Chelsy’s close friends as saying, “Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy. She's named the baby Leo.'

Prince Harry and Chelsy began dating while she was still student at Cheltenham Ladies' College.

The former lovebirds had an on-off romance for seven years until they parted ways in 2011 as she did not want to be a royal bride.