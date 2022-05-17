 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Britney Spears hopes her unfortunate mood after miscarriage doesn’t 'turn into years’ 

Britney Spears recently opened up on her emotions after suffering a miscarriage early in pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Toxic singer shares a picture of famed comedy-drama series. The meme featured the character Carrie Bradshaw going through a tough phase in her life.

With her eye make-up smeared, Bradshaw says, “I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people."

Spears wrote in the caption of the post, “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn't turn into years!!!!"

For those unversed, the 40-year-old pop superstar on Saturday shared the heart-breaking news of having lost her ‘miracle baby’ with fiancé Sam Asghari.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple’s joint statement on social media read.

“This is a devastating time for any parent.”

"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength,” the lovebirds continued.

"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the couple added. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment." 


