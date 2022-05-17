Amber Heard testifies makeup shown in court was not ‘the one’ she used to cover up bruises

File footage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial is back in session after a week break, with Heard taking the witness stand once again.

On Monday, the Aquaman actress addressed the controversial claim of using makeup to cover bruises she received at the hands of Depp during their troubled marriage.

Depp's attorneys presented photographs of Heard making public appearances on red carpets and The James Corden Show shortly after times that she alleged Depp had struck her.

The pictures revealed no injuries, to which Heard said that the harm, for which she thought was a broken nose, was not severe enough to be visible or was covered up by makeup.

Although, the images she shared with the jury showed redness and swelling much more clearly than earlier photos.

"I am typically photographed in LA when I leave the house, paparazzi types of photographs," Heard said, adding that "No woman wants to walk around with a bruise on her face."

The Rum Diary actress further described how she used different colors depending on the progress of the marks, as the bruises turned purple.

"The idea is that you want to counteract whatever color you're working with on the bruise," she said.

Back in April, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft showed a makeup kit – by Milani - and told jurors about how Heard "had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those."

Later, Milani cosmetics posted a TikTok video that debunk Bredehoft's claim. The kit she showed to the jury, the Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit, was released in 2017, a year after Heard filed for divorce from Depp.