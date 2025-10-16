Victoria Beckham seethes with rage as son Brooklyn turns cold amid her big career achievement

Victoria Beckham is 'upset' after Brooklyn's cold behavior

Victoria Beckham is reportedly fuming, as her son has not yet contacted her following the release of her Netflix bio series.

Radar Online reported that the 51-year-old fashion designer and singer, who shares all three of her children, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, with husband David Beckham, is celebrating one of her career’s big achievements but her eldest son has not yet congratulated her.

An insider told the outlet, "Everyone in the family is upset – the series is such a huge deal for Victoria.”

"It's a retrospective of her life's work. It should be her shining moment but Brooklyn's sucking the joy out of it for everyone,” the source claimed.

For those unversed, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz are embroiled in a feud with the rest of the Beckham clan.

The couple, who are living separately, did not become part of many family events and preferred to attend Coachella instead of Victoria’s birthday bash.

Notably, the latest slight came after the Spice Girls’ alum tried to bring her eldest son into the family by making sure his scene would not be deleted from the series titled Victoria Beckham, but Peltz stepped in and asked him to stay loyal to her or get ready to bear the consequences.

The insider said, "Victoria's pasting on a smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors she's heartbroken – she can't believe her son could be this ice cold.”

"David and the boys are also absolutely livid right now," noted a source. "For Brooklyn not to say a word about the documentary, even after Victoria extended an olive branch by refusing to cut him from the series, is unforgivable."

"Nicola has given Brooklyn the space to make the decision that feels right for him. What's most important to Brooklyn is that his wife is treated with the same respect he shows his family – that's all he's ever wanted,” the insider concluded.