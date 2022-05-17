Prince Harry 'has been hurt' by social media in 'angry' Archie, Lili protest: expert

Harry 'has been hurt by social media' in 'angry' Archie, Lili protest: body language expert

Prince Harry recently spoke about harmful content on social media that is directed towards kids.

In a webinar with 5Rights Foundation's Global Child Online Safety Toolkit over Making Child Online Safety a Reality, Harry confessed that he deeply worries about protecting his kids from the vices of social media.



Nick Davies, a UK Psychotherapist and Body Language Expert has now analysed the Duke's body language in an exclusive interview with Daily Star.

"When he pauses after saying social media 'isn't working' he tilts his head forward and to the left with an expression of someone who is sensing disbelief and anger," Mr Davies told us.

The expert added that the Duke could be seen "pressing his lips together tightly" which "showed worry for his children if things don't change" as he spoke about being a father.

Mr Davies said that Prince Harry "clearly has been hurt by the online world" which could be seen through his "other micro expressions".

But added the Duke is "more focused on being a protective Parent to his children that he wants to protect and clearly loves deeply."

During the webinar, Harry insisted that he intended to protect his little ones from the malice of social media.

"My kids are too young to have experienced the online world, yet.

"And I hope they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to.

"It's easy to say the business model of the internet and social media is broken, but it's not.

"The internet business model is doing exactly what it's meant to do - pull us in, keep us scrolling, get us angry, anxious or make us numb to the world around us.

"That's bad enough when it's meant for adults, but even worse, it's meant to do the same to our kids.