Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has been garnering praises on social media for her remarkable cross-examination while Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has failed to hold her composure in court.

During her conversation with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, a courtroom insider Danielle Dell’Olio expressed, “I think Elaine is the best lawyer Johnny Depp has on his team.”

Sharing her first-hand information of the testimony, Dell’Olio spilt the beans to the outlet, “Most times when she gets up, I’m like, ‘Yes!’ but I have to not laugh. But I’m so excited.”

“Today she objected so many times that I think the judge was just like ‘Elaine, like if we could not for a minute. Just let someone talk.’ It’s too much,” she detailed.

“And she’s swearing so aggressively in court. She sounds like that aunt that’s just learned some new swear words like she’s trying to pass it off. It’s like you have got to calm down here, Elaine,” she added.