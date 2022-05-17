 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider
Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has been garnering praises on social media for her remarkable cross-examination while Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has failed to hold her composure in court.

During her conversation with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, a courtroom insider Danielle Dell’Olio expressed, “I think Elaine is the best lawyer Johnny Depp has on his team.”

Sharing her first-hand information of the testimony, Dell’Olio spilt the beans to the outlet, “Most times when she gets up, I’m like, ‘Yes!’ but I have to not laugh. But I’m so excited.”

“Today she objected so many times that I think the judge was just like ‘Elaine, like if we could not for a minute. Just let someone talk.’ It’s too much,” she detailed.

“And she’s swearing so aggressively in court. She sounds like that aunt that’s just learned some new swear words like she’s trying to pass it off. It’s like you have got to calm down here, Elaine,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer
Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce

Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce
BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’
Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders

Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders
Amber Heard changes domestic abuse testimony mid trial: 'I just had the date wrong'

Amber Heard changes domestic abuse testimony mid trial: 'I just had the date wrong'
Inside Johnny Depp lawyer’s accusation against Amber Heard for staging photo of cocaine

Inside Johnny Depp lawyer’s accusation against Amber Heard for staging photo of cocaine
Kim Kardashian’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photo sparks debate online

Kim Kardashian’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photo sparks debate online
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone hit Malibu for romantic getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone hit Malibu for romantic getaway
Travis Scott ‘disses’ Kylie Jenner on camera at BBMAs 2022?

Travis Scott ‘disses’ Kylie Jenner on camera at BBMAs 2022?
Prince Harry following in Meghan's footsteps?

Prince Harry following in Meghan's footsteps?

Latest

view all