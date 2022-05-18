Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the best historian to recount their alleged fight in Australia.

On Tuesday, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez asked the Heard about her 2015 fight with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The former wife confessed that Depp tried to get away from her by going into several bathrooms.



"I did knock on a bathroom door on the first night," said Heard.

"Not a bathroom door — five bathroom doors, and two bedrooms," Vasquez claimed in her response.

"Johnny is not an accurate historian of what happened during that period of time, I'll guarantee that," replied Heard.

The courtroom then witnessed Depp laughing at her confession.

"I came on the first night, after he decided to take the bag of MDMA, and I went to check on him."



Ahead of the trial, Heard said in a statement that "hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."