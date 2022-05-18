Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Former England pacer Darren Gough. — Reuters/ICC/File

Former England pacer Darren Gough has said fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain, as he heaped praise on the 21-year-old's performance.

Gough, who is the managing director of Yorkshire Cricket Club and is in Pakistan for Lahore Qalandars' Players Development Program's (PDP) trails, told Cricket Pakistan that Shaheen is very energetic and hungry for success.

"Shaheen is a terrific talent, he is hungry for success, he is very energetic, he enjoyed being captain of the Qalandars, I think he led them very well with loads of enthusiasm, he is definitely the future Pakistan captain," he said.

Shaheen has performed tremendously and also led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden title after seven Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons.

The ex-pacer also called Pakistan's current captain, Babar Azam, a terrific talent.

"Babar Azam is a fantastic talent, the way he builds his innings in all formats is superb, it didn't work well for Karachi in PSL this year but he is the best," Gough said.

"When you talk about the best players in the world, you look at Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Babar Azam and those are the four batters you look at, are the best players in the world and they are all fighting for the number one slot," he added.