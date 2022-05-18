Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch

Indian filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava is set to direct a film on life and death of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch, who was assassinated in the name of honour six years ago.

Producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna, along with Alankrita have acquired the rights to the book The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch by Pakistani journalist Sanam Maher and published by Aleph, reported Variety.

Shrivastava, who is known for her Netflix series Bombay Begums, told Variety that when Baloch, whose real name is Fouzia Azeem, was murdered in 2016, she was "shaken up".

"It was a heinous honor killing. I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel’s videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated. She was so charming and full of life.

“A poor girl from a small village, who worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it’s only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist," she said.

Shrivastava went on to add that she sees this film "as an ode to the courageous spirit of Qandeel Baloch" and that it will show her rise to fame. "I hope to piece together the memories of the rebellious, funny and vulnerable young girl, whose life was cut short because she shimmered too bright" explained the filmmaker.

For the unversed, Fouzia Azeem, better known by her stage name Qandeel Baloch, was a model, actor, social media celebrity and activist. She became famous after posting videos on social media about her daily routine, her rights as a Pakistani woman, and other sensitive topics.

She was strangled to death by her brother Muhammad Waseem.