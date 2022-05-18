 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch
Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch

Indian filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava is set to direct a film on life and death of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch, who was assassinated in the name of honour six years ago.

Producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna, along with Alankrita have acquired the rights to the book The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch by Pakistani journalist Sanam Maher and published by Aleph, reported Variety.

Shrivastava, who is known for her Netflix series Bombay Begums, told Variety that when Baloch, whose real name is Fouzia Azeem, was murdered in 2016, she was "shaken up".

"It was a heinous honor killing. I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel’s videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated. She was so charming and full of life.

“A poor girl from a small village, who worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it’s only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist," she said.

Shrivastava went on to add that she sees this film "as an ode to the courageous spirit of Qandeel Baloch" and that it will show her rise to fame. "I hope to piece together the memories of the rebellious, funny and vulnerable young girl, whose life was cut short because she shimmered too bright" explained the filmmaker.

For the unversed, Fouzia Azeem, better known by her stage name Qandeel Baloch, was a model, actor, social media celebrity and activist. She became famous after posting videos on social media about her daily routine, her rights as a Pakistani woman, and other sensitive topics.

She was strangled to death by her brother Muhammad Waseem.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’
Sajal Aly drops UNSEEN picture with Saboor Aly, leaves internet in awe

Sajal Aly drops UNSEEN picture with Saboor Aly, leaves internet in awe
Deepika Padukone talks about being a jury member at Cannes 2022: ‘This is where we belong’

Deepika Padukone talks about being a jury member at Cannes 2022: ‘This is where we belong’
Anushka Sharma explains her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka Sharma explains her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz
Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look from Cannes 2022 takes internet by storm

Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look from Cannes 2022 takes internet by storm
Watch: Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif

Watch: Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif
Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor, Best Director awards at UK Asian Film Festival

Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor, Best Director awards at UK Asian Film Festival
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse into her glam journey to France

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse into her glam journey to France
Alizeh Shah leaves fans spellbound with new hair makeover

Alizeh Shah leaves fans spellbound with new hair makeover
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: Kartik Aaryan’s fun banter with a baby leaves internet in splits

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: Kartik Aaryan’s fun banter with a baby leaves internet in splits
Anushka Sharma reflects on work-life balance for working mums

Anushka Sharma reflects on work-life balance for working mums
Katrina Kaif drops loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif drops loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday

Latest

view all