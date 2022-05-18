 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
Cameron Diaz talks about motherhood, admits occasionally losing patience with daughter

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Cameron Diaz got candid about her experience with motherhood as she admits that being a parent can be challenging.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former actor talked about occasionally losing patience with her two-year-old daughter Raddix.

Diaz told Clarkson that motherhood is "the best thing I've ever done in life." 

However, when asked about the time parenting can be frustrating, Diaz said she tries to understand what her kid might be needing.

"Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?'" Diaz added.

She continued: "And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it."

Diaz, who shares her daughter with husband Benji Madden, further talked about the “challenging” moments of being a mommy and the importance of making up to your child incase you blow up.

She said "But you know what's also really imperative — to repair. Like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my God, mommy lost her (expletive) And, 'I didn't mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that mommy's human too.'"

