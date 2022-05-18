 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham develops 'BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Victoria Beckham develops BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper
Victoria Beckham develops 'BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham is developing a closer bond with her youngest child Harper Beckham as she has always dreamed of it.

The fashion designer,48, is said to have "the BFF relationship with her daughter Harper as the pair often spend more time together these days.

It's been claimed that Victoria is "absolutely loving it," with her said to have felt "sidelined" in the past - as her children are said to have had a better relationship with their father.

A source spoke about the mother-of-four and her daughter to Heat magazine, saying: "Victoria's finally able to have the BFF relationship she's always dreamed of with Harper."

They said Harper's outlook is "evolving and maturing" as she grows up, with her said to have become more interested in clothes - much to the excitement of her mother.

It was said that Victoria - who has her own fashion label - even takes Harper to work sometimes. They're "practically glued at the hip" and Victoria is "thrilled," the source added.

The source said the Spice Girls member is "so thrilled" to have the opportunity to bond with her daughter, adding: "She can honestly say Harper has become her best friend."

More From Showbiz:

Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN picture with mum and sister Amrita, leaves internet in awe

Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN picture with mum and sister Amrita, leaves internet in awe
Kriti Sanon relishes beauty of Ladakh while listening Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

Kriti Sanon relishes beauty of Ladakh while listening Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’
Anushka Sharma talks about her daughter Vamika’s sweet gesture of making her laugh

Anushka Sharma talks about her daughter Vamika’s sweet gesture of making her laugh
Momin Saqib debuts in 'Dum Mastam' with a bang

Momin Saqib debuts in 'Dum Mastam' with a bang
Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch

Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’
Sajal Aly drops UNSEEN picture with Saboor Aly, leaves internet in awe

Sajal Aly drops UNSEEN picture with Saboor Aly, leaves internet in awe
Deepika Padukone talks about being a jury member at Cannes 2022: ‘This is where we belong’

Deepika Padukone talks about being a jury member at Cannes 2022: ‘This is where we belong’
Anushka Sharma explains her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka Sharma explains her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz
Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look from Cannes 2022 takes internet by storm

Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look from Cannes 2022 takes internet by storm
Watch: Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif

Watch: Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif
Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor, Best Director awards at UK Asian Film Festival

Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor, Best Director awards at UK Asian Film Festival

Latest

view all