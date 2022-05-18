Victoria Beckham develops 'BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham is developing a closer bond with her youngest child Harper Beckham as she has always dreamed of it.

The fashion designer,48, is said to have "the BFF relationship with her daughter Harper as the pair often spend more time together these days.

It's been claimed that Victoria is "absolutely loving it," with her said to have felt "sidelined" in the past - as her children are said to have had a better relationship with their father.

A source spoke about the mother-of-four and her daughter to Heat magazine, saying: "Victoria's finally able to have the BFF relationship she's always dreamed of with Harper."

They said Harper's outlook is "evolving and maturing" as she grows up, with her said to have become more interested in clothes - much to the excitement of her mother.

It was said that Victoria - who has her own fashion label - even takes Harper to work sometimes. They're "practically glued at the hip" and Victoria is "thrilled," the source added.

The source said the Spice Girls member is "so thrilled" to have the opportunity to bond with her daughter, adding: "She can honestly say Harper has become her best friend."