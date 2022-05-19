Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?

Prince Harry recently stressed the need to make new laws, public pressure and strong leadership to protect children online.

While majority of people praised Harry for raising awareness fo the child safety, others thought he was interfering in US politics.

Royal expert Angela Levin said people are furious at Harry for making sweeping statements about what people should do.

She said that Harry was neither a member of the royal family nor a politician. "He should keep his mouth shut," said the British author. She also claimed that people were furious at Harry over statement.