Thursday May 19 2022
Thursday May 19, 2022

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘teacher heroes’ amid homeschool struggles

Kelly Clarkson recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about her struggles with her kids' home school and the admiration she has for both her nanny and educators for navigating post-covid schooling.

The singer made these revelations in her interview with People magazine.

She started by detailing the home school challenges she’s been facing since schools became virtual.

Clarkson even recalled thinking, “I was like, 'Dear God, I hope my nanny doesn't quit'.”

This fear invoked a lot of stress as she added, “I hope we never have to do it again, because my kids are very creative, outgoing and social, and did not want to be at home with an adult.”

“It was very hard, like [them] learning how to read. I've always held teachers in the highest of regard, but people that didn't really think about it before got a real eye-opening experience at how hard teachers work.”

“I'd hear people in the industry in interviews be like, 'Oh my God, I'm trying to wrangle these two or three kids.' But imagine having 26 to 30, because that's what a teacher has. It's a crazy hard job.”

