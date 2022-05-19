Joe Alwyn on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s honorary doctorate: 'It's absolutely amazing'

File Footage

Joe Alwyn was all praises for his girlfriend Taylor Swift's incredible achievement as she’s awarded honorary doctorate from New York University.



Speaking with Extra as per Page Six, the Conversations with Friends star was proud of the I Knew You Were Trouble singer.

The actor said that Swift getting the degree in Fine Arts is “an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing.”

The couple began dating in 2016 and confirmed their relationship a year later in 2017. However, they have kept their relationship low key.

In her acceptance speech at NYU, Swift said, “I would like to thank NYU for making me, technically, on paper at least, a doctor.”

“Not the type of doctor you would want around in case of an emergency, unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section, or if your emergency was that you needed a person who can name over 50 breeds of cats in one minute,” the Grammy winner added.