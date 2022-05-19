 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘found something he lacked’ in Meghan Markle: Royal author

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating four years of wedded bliss today, May 19, and according to a royal expert, the royal couple could prove that love reigns supreme for the royal family.

Talking to The Daily Star, expert Kinsey Schofield said that Prince Harry could very well have found his ‘soulmate’ in Meghan in what could be the ‘biggest win’ for the British Royal Firm.

“No matter how you feel about the couple, Prince Harry obviously found something in Meghan Markle that he felt he was lacking in his life,” said Schofield.

She continued: “I know that it's not a popular opinion, but if Prince Harry has found his soulmate and he loves her then I think that is their biggest win.”

“Let's not forget that Meghan Markle was accepted by the Royal Family and invited into the fold. Harry was given permission to marry her and they did have a large, internationally celebrated, royal wedding,” Schofield further pointed out.

Prince Harry first met Meghan in 2016 after they were set up by a mutual friend. According to close friends of the two, they were almost ‘obsessed’ with each other after that first meeting and just over a year later, were engaged to be married.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now parents to two children, Archie and Lilibet, and have stepped down as working members of the royal family. They now reside in the US.

More From Entertainment:

Brian Austin Green 'dotes’ on pregnant gf as ex-Megan Fox fuels pregnancy rumours

Brian Austin Green 'dotes’ on pregnant gf as ex-Megan Fox fuels pregnancy rumours
Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'

Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'
Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50

Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s romance proves ‘love is a priority’ for Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s romance proves ‘love is a priority’ for Royal Family
Amber Heard immediately walks out of the courtroom, video goes viral on the internet

Amber Heard immediately walks out of the courtroom, video goes viral on the internet

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp was ‘vehemently against’ his ex-wife working

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp was ‘vehemently against’ his ex-wife working
Meghan Markle left Prince Harry ‘in a trance’ after first meeting: ‘Obsessed!’

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry ‘in a trance’ after first meeting: ‘Obsessed!’
Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada

Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada
Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See
Nick Cannon talks family planning amid plans for baby no. 8 birth

Nick Cannon talks family planning amid plans for baby no. 8 birth
Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Latest

view all