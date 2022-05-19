Prince William ‘does have a temper behind the scenes’

Royal experts have just broken down insights into Prince William’s “temper behind the scenes,” in response to public criticisms.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer, made this revelation recently.

He started by admitting that Prince William truly “does have a temper behind the scenes.”

He was also quoted telling Pandora Forsyth on the latest Royal Round-Up, “Although he does have a temper behind the scenes sometimes, I think he is somebody who's got broad shoulders.”

“He's shown himself in the past, when he got some criticism a few years ago over a skiing trip when the Commonwealth Day service was on. [and] also over the accusation that he was work shy.”

“He took it all in the right way, that this just goes with the territory really, something I am just going to have to deal with over the years. He might like it, but I think he's mature enough to get over it.”