 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status
Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Meghan Markle warned her private LA dream is ‘a pipe dream’ after attaining celebrity burden.

PR expert Lida Citreon made this claim on an episode of Royally Us.

There she claimed, “It's a choice you have to make, once you open pandora's box, you don't get to shut it and say well, now I want to take my family private.”

“Now I don't want pictures of me out in public, that's the celebrity burden.”

“There's all this opportunity with being the celebrity reputation, that you don't have with the royal or the institution but the risk is you don't get to put it back.”

“You don't get to now tell people that there are things you don't want to talk about, so once you open it, you kind of have to keep going with it.”

“That's where it gets really tricky and from a family standpoint, I don't think we can lose sight of the fact that Harry's still part of the family, she [Meghan] married into the family and was initially supposedly welcomed in. [But] it's still his family and that's got to be emotional.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?
Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors
Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King

Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King
Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House

Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House
Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources

Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources
Prince William ‘does have a temper behind the scenes’

Prince William ‘does have a temper behind the scenes’
Brian Austin Green 'dotes’ on pregnant gf as ex-Megan Fox fuels pregnancy rumours

Brian Austin Green 'dotes’ on pregnant gf as ex-Megan Fox fuels pregnancy rumours
Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'

Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'
Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50

Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50

Latest

view all