Thursday May 19 2022
Web Desk

Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance

Thursday May 19, 2022

Harry Styles dragged his new song Daylight out of controversy by shutting down claims of the track's links to his former romance with Taylor Swift.

During his appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM on Wednesday, the One Direction alum dished out his inspiration behind the song.

Styles shared that the newly-unveiled song is about a woman who left him feeling frustrated.

Howard couldn't hold back himself from bringing up Styles’ past ties with Swift, whom he dated between 2012 and 2013, as the latter also has a same-titled song on her 2019 album, Lover.

"You're smiling," Howard said just before the As It Was singer turned down the speculations.

"You know I'd love to tell you you're spot-on, but you're not... We will always wonder,” he said.

The 28-year-old singer said the track was created amid a "stream of consciousness" moment in the recording studio late at night.

Styles recalled that he and his team ‘had to find a way to finish this now’ because the music wouldn’t feel the same once the sun rises. 

