Nathan Fillion says Firefly is coming back after 21 years

Nathan Fillion got all of his Firefly fans buzzing after teasing a possible reunion with his old castmates.

The 54-year-old actor, who played Captain Malcolm Reynolds, shared fun Instagram videos visiting Gina Torres, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher, Summer Glau and Jewell Staite.

In the clips, Nathan keeps things mysterious, telling his co-stars “It’s time,” while Staite quotes the show’s famous line “shiny” and Nathan replies, “Yes, we are.”

He also teased a big announcement which is coming on Sunday, March 15, leaving fans guessing what it could be.

All of their fans are now imagining everything from a new series to a reunion special or even a Firefly podcast.

Nathan, however, made it clear that most guesses are wrong, keeping everyone on edge.

Firefly first aired in 2002 but was cancelled after only 11 episodes. Over time, it became a cult favourite, with fans still hoping to see the crew together again.

It’s unclear exactly what Nathan planned but Morena Baccarin, who played Inara, previously said that a live-action revival would be tricky because of busy schedules.

She left the door open for other ways to revisit the Firefly universe and fans are now waiting to see what happens.