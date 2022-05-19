 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘hit’ both of them during a fight

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, on Wednesday testified against her sister’s ex-Johnny Depp in the ongoing defamation trial between the former couple, reported The New York Post.

Henriquez claimed that she was a witness to explosive fights between her sister and Depp, and was even struck by Depp once when caught between the feuding pair.

According to Henriquez’s testimony, she was at the couple’s Los Angeles home when Depp and Heard got in to a fight, during which Depp ‘chased’ her up some stairs.

“I’m facing Amber. He comes up behind me, strikes me in the back, kind of just somewhere over here. He strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my (expletive) sister.’ She smacks him, lands one,” Henriquez said in her deposition.

She went on to say that during the course of the fight, Depp grabbed Heard by the hair and also hit her in the face multiple times.

Depp is currently suing his former wife Heard for $50 million on grounds of defamation after she claimed in a 2018 op-ed that she had survived domestic abuse.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s friend reveals he used ‘derogatory’ terms for his fans

Johnny Depp’s friend reveals he used ‘derogatory’ terms for his fans
Johnny Depp to be replaced by Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Johnny Depp to be replaced by Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?
Johnny Depp gives a special treat to fans cheering him, makes waffles for them

Johnny Depp gives a special treat to fans cheering him, makes waffles for them
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian wedding to take place this week?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian wedding to take place this week?
Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours

Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could drop more 'truth bombs' before Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could drop more 'truth bombs' before Queen's Jubilee
Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance

Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance
Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green

Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green
Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix
Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Latest

view all