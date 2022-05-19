Jason Momoa plans to not rush ‘exclusive’ romance with Eiza Gonzalez: reports

Jason Momoa is reportedly giving his ‘exclusive’ romance with Eiza Gonzalez sometime before rushing into something serious.

An insider spilt the beans to People magazine while offering an insight into the couple’s newly-sparked romance.

The outlet shared that the 32-year-old diva’s romance with Momoa is ‘exclusive’ which was sparked "after (their) meeting through work and mutual connections."

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the insider said.

"They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules,” the source said.

The publication also noted that the González is a "very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part,” sharing the same spirit as Momoa.

"She's more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater," the insider added while Momoa is "a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love."

"It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned," the source added.