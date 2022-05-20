 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Armageddon Time’ casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

‘Armageddon Time’ casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era

“Armageddon Time,” which premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival, whisks the audience to the cusp of the Ronald Reagan presidency, exploring issues of race and privilege in American society with a star-studded cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong and Jessica Chastain.

The film directed by James Gray is told through the view of young Paul Graff, played by Michael Banks Repeta. It tells the story of his friendship with Johnny, played by Jaylin Webb. Together, the two boys have high ambitions – but run up against unbending social structures.

“It’s very emotional for me, it’s my story in a way,” a tearful Gray said, to a standing ovation.

The 64-year-old director, who has had four other films in competition at the festival in past years, said it was the first time he had spoken to an audience there.

Gray’s latest movie, which is being distributed by Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, is one of 21 films vying for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or. It takes its title from a quote from Reagan, who is heard on television warning that this might be the generation that experiences Armageddon.

“We finished the film Saturday in a complete panic and flew this thing here, so you are the very first people on Earth to see it,” Gray said, prompting an eruption of cheers and clapping in the packed theater.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premier

Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premier

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards
Johnny Depp’s ex-Ellen Barkin claims he ‘threw a wine bottle at me’

Johnny Depp’s ex-Ellen Barkin claims he ‘threw a wine bottle at me’
Amber Heard op-ed had ‘no effect’ on Johnny Depp’s 'Pirates' role: Disney exec

Amber Heard op-ed had ‘no effect’ on Johnny Depp’s 'Pirates' role: Disney exec
Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin roasts him as she testifies in defamation trial

Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin roasts him as she testifies in defamation trial
Julia Fox slammed for defending Amber Heard in problematic designer-wear

Julia Fox slammed for defending Amber Heard in problematic designer-wear
Johnny Depp ‘did cocaine’ with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry: Friend tells court

Johnny Depp ‘did cocaine’ with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry: Friend tells court
Johnny Depp’s friend claims he had ‘jealous streak’ in Amber Heard romance

Johnny Depp’s friend claims he had ‘jealous streak’ in Amber Heard romance
Johnny Depp's 'deep rooted issues' have 'nothing' to do with Amber Heard: Friend tells court

Johnny Depp's 'deep rooted issues' have 'nothing' to do with Amber Heard: Friend tells court
Scott Disick isn't emotionally ready to attend his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding

Scott Disick isn't emotionally ready to attend his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding

Johnny Depp's attorney refuses to answer dozens of questions from Amber Heard's lawyers

Johnny Depp's attorney refuses to answer dozens of questions from Amber Heard's lawyers
Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Latest

view all