Friday May 20 2022
Kourtney Kardashian offers rare update on fertility journey

Friday May 20, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian finally lifts the veil off of her ongoing fertility journey and offers some insight.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan member got candid about it all, in a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

There she offered fans an update on her attempts to become pregnant and admitted, that the “egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped.”

She also added, “He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage. We start back again and we are at Dr A's office to check my follicles.”

Later on in the confessional Kourtney also spoke of Travis’ reaction to it all and added, “The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do.”

“It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles.”

