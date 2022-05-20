 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard wanted a career like Johnny Depp’s friend Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Amber Heard wanted a career like Johnny Depp’s friend Angelina Jolie
Amber Heard wanted a career like Johnny Depp’s friend Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress Amber Heard wanted a career like her former husband Johnny Depp’s longtime friend Angelina Jolie.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, Heard had disclosed this while talking to Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith during promotion of Paranoia.

When the Aquaman actor was asked if there were any Hollywood stars she admired, she had mentioned Angliena Jolie as an inspiration.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s better accomplished the kind of trajectory I admire better than Angelina Jolie. She’s really parlayed life in the public eye and used it to her advantage as opposed to just living life as a recluse because you feel taken advantage of by the general public and the paparazzi-obsessed culture.”

Meanwhile, there are also reports, Jolie had warned Depp about Amber Heard and showed her “dislike” towards the The Rum Diary star amid the promotion of their then releasing film The Tourist back in 2010.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna's ex Chris Brown dubbed ‘toxic’ after 'congratulating' her on birth of child

Rihanna's ex Chris Brown dubbed ‘toxic’ after 'congratulating' her on birth of child
Jennifer Aniston flaunts gorgeous hairstyle with longtime stylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston flaunts gorgeous hairstyle with longtime stylist Chris McMillan

Kourtney Kardashian offers rare update on fertility journey

Kourtney Kardashian offers rare update on fertility journey
A look at Queen Elizabeth unique fashion style

A look at Queen Elizabeth unique fashion style
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being ‘reevaluated’ over ability to ‘deliver’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being ‘reevaluated’ over ability to ‘deliver’
Johnny Depp former business manager makes startling revelations

Johnny Depp former business manager makes startling revelations
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals caring for family took ‘a toll’ on her ‘mental health’

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals caring for family took ‘a toll’ on her ‘mental health’
Johnny Depp psychiatrist admits there is 'horrible devil' inside him: Report

Johnny Depp psychiatrist admits there is 'horrible devil' inside him: Report
Harry, Meghan 'desperate' attempt to look like reality stars mocked by Queen ex aide

Harry, Meghan 'desperate' attempt to look like reality stars mocked by Queen ex aide
Harry, Meghan putting Archie, Lili in front for 'favourable publicity' over UK return

Harry, Meghan putting Archie, Lili in front for 'favourable publicity' over UK return
Johnny Depp lawyer 'staged' loving hug to show judge he is 'romantic hero': Expert

Johnny Depp lawyer 'staged' loving hug to show judge he is 'romantic hero': Expert
Blake Lively tells how her daughters help her 'fight insecurities'

Blake Lively tells how her daughters help her 'fight insecurities'

Latest

view all