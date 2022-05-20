 
Showbiz
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip
Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip

Kareena Kapoor met an old school friend in Kalimpong who shared with the actor some old treasured memories.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actor dropped throwback pictures with her fans from a 1996 school trip to Rajasthan.

“Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove,” the 41-year-old star captioned the post.

She added, “Our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots… through our travels…”

“Welham Girls Rajasthan trip. Circa1996. Thank you @dolkad for these,” the mother of two added.

Her sister Karishma Kapoor dropped a comment, saying, “So lovely.”

“Treasured moments,” Kareena’s sister in law Saba Pataudi wrote.

Currently, the actor is shooting for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The movie, which is a Hindi adaptation of Japanese mystery – thriller novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, will be released on Netflix in 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022
Pic: Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed selfie marks beginning of new ‘acting’ chapter in Hollywood

Pic: Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed selfie marks beginning of new ‘acting’ chapter in Hollywood
Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note for wife Sunita on anniversary: ‘You’re my heart & home’

Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note for wife Sunita on anniversary: ‘You’re my heart & home’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in dramatic black gown at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in dramatic black gown at Cannes 2022
Victoria Beckham develops 'BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham develops 'BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper
Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN picture with mum and sister Amrita, leaves internet in awe

Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN picture with mum and sister Amrita, leaves internet in awe
Kriti Sanon relishes beauty of Ladakh while listening Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

Kriti Sanon relishes beauty of Ladakh while listening Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’
Anushka Sharma talks about her daughter Vamika’s sweet gesture of making her laugh

Anushka Sharma talks about her daughter Vamika’s sweet gesture of making her laugh
Momin Saqib debuts in 'Dum Mastam' with a bang

Momin Saqib debuts in 'Dum Mastam' with a bang
Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch

Indian filmmaker to direct film on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’

Latest

view all