Man accused in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder of roommate

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance in Los Angeles earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder - for an entirely different incident.

Isaiah Lee, 23, is accused of allegedly stabbing his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment last December, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

"As a result of media reports about the Chappelle case," a release from the DA's office states, "the victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police."

"Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute," L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement.

Lee pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday to face the attempted murder charges.

Lee is accused of rushing Chappelle onstage while carrying a replica during his performance at Netflix Is a Joke Festival this month.

He pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.