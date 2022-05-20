 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
Anne Hathaway talks about her ethereal white dress at Cannes Film Festival Debut

Anne Hathaway dropped jaws with her glamourous presence at the Cannes Film Festival as she walked down the red-carpet for the first time in a beautiful white gown for the premiere of her film Armageddon Time.

The Princess Diaries actor opted for an elegant white strapless Armani Privé gown which had an oversized bow with a long train attached to it. The diva completed her look with a silver necklace featuring a gorgeous royal blue sapphire.

Taking about the reason she chose to wear white on the special occasion, the 39-year-old actor told People Magazine, "You hire Erin Walsh and you trust her."

"You know, I've never been to Cannes, and I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now,” Hathaway added. “And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with."

She continued: "You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable.”

“And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first-hand experience wearing all white," the actor stated. "So that was what I did."

