Amber Heard rejected Brody Jenner for famous director: ‘I’m gonna be movie star’

American TV personality Spencer Pratt recently spilt the beans on Amber Heard’s past before she kicked off her career as an actor.

During his appearance on Thursday’s episode of the Juicy Scoop podcast, Pratt detailed his encounter with Heard at a nightclub nearly 20 years ago.

Pratt told Heather McDonalds that Heard scoffed at Brody Jenner when he approached the then-aspiring actor.

“We were like 20 in a club. Brody and I go up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber,” Pratt claimed.

“She just moved out here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s trying to, you know, date her or go on a date — however, Brody would like it worded.”

Pratt continued, ”She’s like, ‘I’m not going on a date with you’ And he’s like, ‘Huh?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m already dating a famous director. I’m gonna be a movie star. I wouldn’t dare go on a date [with you].'”

Pratt also recalled that Jenner told Heard to go to a doctor referring to a large mole on the actor’s hand “and get that mole removed because that looks cancerous.”