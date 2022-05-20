 
Friday May 20 2022
Hadiqa Kiani lights up Times Square after Arooj Aftab, Mehak Ali

Friday May 20, 2022

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani appeared on a digital billboard at Times Square, New York following Arooj Aftab and Mehak Ali as Spotify announced its third Ambassador of the month.

It continues to celebrate women and their achievements in the field of music with Hadiqa Kiani as the face for EQUAL Pakistan for May.

Hadiqa Kiana is amongst the most notable singers and composers that Pakistan has produced. Currently on tour, Hadiqa is a trailblazer who deserves a place at the helm.

In line with a tradition of being given the spotlight for the world to witness their grandeur, Hadiqa Kiani being EQUAL Pakistan’s Ambassador of the month, marked the special occasion with her song titled ‘Yaad’, coming from her recent album VASL, being featured on EQUAL Global playlist, for millions of listeners to enjoy. 

