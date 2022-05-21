Johnny Depp branded 'Gandhi' of people, Queen asked to award him 'knighthood'

Johnny Depp is winning the social media amid defamation trial, says Bethenny Frankel.



In her podcast on Thursday, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star dubbed Depp a hero to people, calling Amber Heard the 'craziest woman that has walked on this earth.'

“Johnny Depp looks like a hero only in a relationship with Amber Heard,” Frankel, 51, said, jokingly. Star “is gonna be f–king anointed Gandhi and the pope” when all is said and done “because he was in a relationship with the craziest woman that’s walked this planet.”



She added: “I’m sure Queen Elizabeth is calling him being like, ‘Come here, I wanna give you a knighthood because you’re now the hero in this crazy villain story.’

“It doesn’t make any sense. Johnny Depp plus anyone besides Amber Heard is a raving, [MDMA], cocaine, s–t-in-bed-tolerating man.

“But here, he looks …” she continued, “‘and then a hero comes along!’ because Amber Heard is who he’s being compared to.”