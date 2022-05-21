 
Saturday May 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ as Netflix wants payback’: report

Saturday May 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started getting pressure from Netflix over their multimillion-dollar deal, as the streaming giant puts forth demands for a “pound of flesh” amid its ongoing patience.

This claim has been made by royal author Victoria Murphy and comes shortly after a source admitted, “I think it's fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”

According to Express UK, Ms Murphy chimed in on the situation and commented, “That's quite interesting in itself.”

“You have two commercial deals; one with a publisher and one with a production company. Presumably, there would be a level of competition there about stories and content.”

Even senior palace aide Dickie Arbiter added, “Netflix has paid out, they want payback now.”

This smacks of desperation because Netflix is haemorrhaging money, it's cut productions, it's got The Crown coming out in November which is a very costly production.”

“Harry's got his memoir coming out either before or just after and Netflix want to show this docuseries to coincide with it all.”

“I think it smacks of desperation. It’s a bit rich, two people who left the UK, walked out of the Royal Family, because they wanted privacy.”

“They’ve done nothing else but put themselves upfront and a week doesn't go by when there isn’t some sort of statement coming out of their PR people.”

“There are alarm bells but they're not ringing as hard as the the Oprah interview.”

