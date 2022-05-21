 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

File Footage

The British Royal Family has a number of ‘obsessive’ stalkers that have become a ‘threat’ to their safety and security.

While some of them are truly ‘harmless’ the British Metropolitan police warn some pose an “immediate threat” to Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Royal Family.

This warning has been issued by Former royal protection chief Dai Davies.

He was once the Operational Unit Commander in charge of protection and security for all members of the Firm, in the 90s.

He explained, “The vast majority of people fixated with the [royals] are ­harmless but there are always concerns that their obsession could take a worrying turn.”

Even in 2006, UK’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre revealed, “FTAC receives around 1,000 referrals a year of people who have engaged in threatening or harassing communications towards politicians or the royal family.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery
Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star
Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins

Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins
Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen

Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen
Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'

Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’
Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding
Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad

Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad
Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report

Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report
Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Latest

view all