 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Expert fears Prince Harry may steal the event from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received backlash for signing a multi million dollars deal with Netflix.

The couple came under immense pressure after objections were raised over controversial portrayals of some royal family members in The Crown.

Royal fans and experts rejoiced when Netflix recently announced that it has cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series.

Ahead of the couple's visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duke and Duchess' deal with Netflix is being used to criticise them.

Senior royal expert Angela Levin said, "Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he's ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix. Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?"

More From Entertainment:

Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea

Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea
Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials

Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit
Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes
Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap
Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics
Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series
Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why
Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event
Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal

Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal

Latest

view all