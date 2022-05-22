Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received backlash for signing a multi million dollars deal with Netflix.

The couple came under immense pressure after objections were raised over controversial portrayals of some royal family members in The Crown.

Royal fans and experts rejoiced when Netflix recently announced that it has cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series.

Ahead of the couple's visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duke and Duchess' deal with Netflix is being used to criticise them.

Senior royal expert Angela Levin said, "Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he's ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix. Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?"

