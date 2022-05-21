 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Helen Skelton makes first TV look since separation from Richie Myler

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Helen Skelton makes first TV look since separation from Richie Myler
Helen Skelton makes first TV look since separation from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton made her first TV appearance since splitting from her husband Richie Myler last month.

The Counrtyfile presenter has returned to TV to host the rugby league coverage on Channel 4 on Saturday after she shared the separation news in an emotional statement on her Instagram Stories.

A few days after it was revealed that Leeds Rhino player Richie, 31, is dating Stephanie Thirkill, 32, Helen landed the job of hosting Channel 4's rugby league coverage

She had been absent from her BBC1 presenting job at Countryfile since the split but fans were delighted to see her presenting the Hull KR v Catalan Dragons game on Channel 4.

Helen Skelton makes first TV look since separation from Richie Myler

The 38-year-old is leading the coverage in the absence of presenter Adam Hills who is currently in Australia.

Fans were super supportive of the presenter and took to social media to share their thoughts on her return to our screens.

One user said: "I do love Helen Skelton! Fantastic presenter and is so passionate about our ace game."

"Great to see Helen Skelton is still presenting the Rugby League on Channel 4," another impressed fan said. "I'm sure it can't be easy for her given recent events but she always does a great job because she's a top quality professional."

More From Entertainment:

Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea

Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea
Kim Kardashian rocks black maxi dress as she steps out with daughter North

Kim Kardashian rocks black maxi dress as she steps out with daughter North
Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials

Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit
Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes
Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap
Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics
Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series
Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Latest

view all