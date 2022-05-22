 
Gwyneth Paltrow shares what she thinks of Kourtney Kardashian stealing her idea

Gwyneth Paltrow shares what she thinks of Kourtney Kardashian stealing her idea

Gwyneth Paltrow praised Kourtney Kardashian when she was asked a question about "Poosh".

"Are you upset that Poosh copied you," asked a fan.

The Ironman actress said, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy ****.There is a room for every woman to fulfill her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago,so I understand where it comes from."

She added, "Now I get so happy when I see there is a wellness business.There is a place for all of us plus Kourtney Kardashian is a really a good person and also #KravisForever."


Gwyneth Paltrow shares what she thinks of Kourtney Kardashian stealing her idea

Paltrow's remarks came a day before Kourtney Kardashian is set to walk down the aisle with her husband Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

