Gwyneth Paltrow shares what she thinks of Kourtney Kardashian stealing her idea

Gwyneth Paltrow praised Kourtney Kardashian when she was asked a question about "Poosh".

"Are you upset that Poosh copied you," asked a fan.

The Ironman actress said, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy ****.There is a room for every woman to fulfill her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago,so I understand where it comes from."

She added, "Now I get so happy when I see there is a wellness business.There is a place for all of us plus Kourtney Kardashian is a really a good person and also #KravisForever."





Paltrow's remarks came a day before Kourtney Kardashian is set to walk down the aisle with her husband Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

