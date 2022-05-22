 
Queen Elizabeth to join Prince Andrew's daughter and other royals at Flower Show

Queen Elizabeth hopes to attend the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, according to a royal correspondent.

He said that the royal party will comprise the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

Next month, the Queen would be joined by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

