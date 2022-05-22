 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

'Dr Strange' actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Dr Strange actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’
'Dr Strange' actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’ 

Doctor Strange actor Zara Phythian has been sent to isolation at the Foston Hall prison ‘for her own safety’ after being sentenced to eight years for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The 36-year-old actor’s family is of the view that Phythian is set to appeal her sentence while raising concerns about her health.

According to Daily Mail, a family insider spilt the beans, “She's in a really bad way and been kept in isolation for her own safety before being moved to a single cell.”

“Guards are doing hourly checks on her because she has been close to a nervous breakdown. Andy (father) is desperate to see her but has to wait to get his visitors pass,” the source added.

“She's been crying down the phone to him and is not in a good way,” the insider shared.

Pythian and her husband Victor Marke were pronounced guilty in a court of abusing the teenage victim.

Marke has also been sentenced for indecent assault of a second girl.

More From Entertainment:

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie
Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade
Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think

Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think
Amber Heard’s friends caution her lovers about dating her

Amber Heard’s friends caution her lovers about dating her
New Australia PM promises Queen will be voted out as Head: 'Republic will happen'

New Australia PM promises Queen will be voted out as Head: 'Republic will happen'
Prince William mastermind behind 'hypocrites' Harry, Meghan balcony snub, not Queen

Prince William mastermind behind 'hypocrites' Harry, Meghan balcony snub, not Queen
Queen Elizabeth likely to miss Trooping the Colour salute

Queen Elizabeth likely to miss Trooping the Colour salute
Rihanna spotted for the first time since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna spotted for the first time since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Queen does 'nothing' for Commonwealth, is 'not fit' to be head of nations: Dr Shola

Queen does 'nothing' for Commonwealth, is 'not fit' to be head of nations: Dr Shola

Latest

view all