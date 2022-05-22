'Dr Strange' actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’

Doctor Strange actor Zara Phythian has been sent to isolation at the Foston Hall prison ‘for her own safety’ after being sentenced to eight years for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The 36-year-old actor’s family is of the view that Phythian is set to appeal her sentence while raising concerns about her health.

According to Daily Mail, a family insider spilt the beans, “She's in a really bad way and been kept in isolation for her own safety before being moved to a single cell.”

“Guards are doing hourly checks on her because she has been close to a nervous breakdown. Andy (father) is desperate to see her but has to wait to get his visitors pass,” the source added.

“She's been crying down the phone to him and is not in a good way,” the insider shared.

Pythian and her husband Victor Marke were pronounced guilty in a court of abusing the teenage victim.

Marke has also been sentenced for indecent assault of a second girl.