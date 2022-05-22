 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian can’t stop gushing over her boyfriend Pete Davidson as he officially announced his Saturday Night Live exit after eight years.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of Pete’s various looks from the SNL without any caption.

Earlier in an emotional social media post from friend Dave Sirus, the 28-year-old comedian said, “This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way.

“In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform.

“Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”


