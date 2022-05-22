 
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is having a luxurious time in Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s official wedding.

On Sunday afternoon, Khloé Kardashian turned to her Instagram and shared glimpses of the couple’s extravagant pre-wedding lunch.

The Good American founder, 37, gave fans a look into the elaborately decorated blue-and-white table settings at the lunch. The décor also featured white and yellow flowers and fresh lemons arrangements for the lunch.

Khloé also shared gorgeous pictures from her time exploring the Italian Riveria with her family. She shared pictures on a high-end yacht — clicked by sister Kylie Jenner. “I love my @dolcegabbana mini dress. Kylie knows my angles ,” she captioned the snaps.

Khloé landed in Italy as ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson looked over their daughter, True, in Los Angeles, the NBA star shared snaps of the father-daughter duo’s fun time on Friday night.

Moreover, Kourtney and Travis— who legally married last Sunday at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse — will reportedly host their nuptials at Castello Brown.

