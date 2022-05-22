 
Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Former President of the USA, Donald Trump gave his two cents on the ongoing defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Trump took a jibe at the former couple as both sides launch allegations of domestic abuse against each other.

“Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple,' said Trump, reported Daily Mail.

Trump also shaded the publication that published Heard’s controversial op-ed in 2018. 

“First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny “outlet,” that practically nobody read, because he didn’t want to get bad publicity. How did that work out?”

“She countersued for $100 million,” the post read.

Depp has accused Heard of throwing a vodka bottle at him in 2015 that severed his finger. 

Commenting on the claim, Trump added, “The charges are many & salacious, the nicest of which is that she threw a bottle at him and it took off his finger - She must have a Sandy Koufax type arm.” 

