Monday May 23 2022
Drake bets on F1 driver Charles Leclerc, loses more than $230K

Monday May 23, 2022

Rapper Drake has lost more than $320,000 after he bet that Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc would win the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Canadian star, 35, announced on social media that he bet $300,000 on Leclerc.

“First F1 bet, let’s see how it goes,” the One Dance hitmaker wrote on his Instagram Story, revealing he bet $300k Canadian dollars with the cryptocurrency betting platform, Stake.

Unfortunately, the Ferrari ace, who was leading the world championship, lost the lead Sunday afternoon after suffering an engine failure.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was declared the winner in Barcelona, along with the lead of the championship over Leclerc.

Before trying his luck with Formula 1 betting, the Knife Talk crooner recently won $300,000 in profit after wagering that the Los Angeles Rams would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, reported Page Six.

