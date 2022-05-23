 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of public taking ‘selfies’ instead of interacting

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘fed up’ of the long-held royal tradition of staging walkabouts to interact with the public, with a royal expert saying that people prioritising selfies really ticks the monarch off.

According to royal biographer Ian Lloyd, the 96-year-old monarch is already struggling with increasing mobility issues and so, when people are more interested in taking pictures than interacting with her, it leaves her irritated.

Talking to Express UK, Lloyd said: “I also think she was starting to get fed up with walkabouts.”

He continued: “They were set up by her in the 1970s as a way of meeting people but these days people only want selfies and photographs of her, they just hold up their cameras or, even more alarming, their iPads so she is faced with a wall of that when she looks at the crowd, it's horrible”

“Also, there is a lack of respect in this, when the walkabout started 40 or 50 years ago people would have never dreamed of sticking up a camera in the Queen's face,” he added.

Lloyd went on to recall one of Princess Anne’s takes on the use of mobile phones as cameras, quoting her: “People now only actually believe they have seen something if they can photograph it so they lose the immediacy, their memory.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’
Princess Beatrice ‘just collateral damage’ in Prince Andrew case

Princess Beatrice ‘just collateral damage’ in Prince Andrew case
Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry’s show with her stunning appearance at polo match: Photos

Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry’s show with her stunning appearance at polo match: Photos
Drake bets on F1 driver Charles Leclerc, loses more than $230K

Drake bets on F1 driver Charles Leclerc, loses more than $230K

Australian grandmother hopes queen has jubilee to remember

Australian grandmother hopes queen has jubilee to remember
Meghan Markle’s royal return ‘becoming imminent’

Meghan Markle’s royal return ‘becoming imminent’
Prince William 'will be truly disgusted' if Harry trashes Camilla in memoir

Prince William 'will be truly disgusted' if Harry trashes Camilla in memoir
Priyanka Chopra showers love on Nick Jonas as he geared up for his softball game

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Nick Jonas as he geared up for his softball game
Meghan Markle ‘wiping’ Prince Harry’s face in public: ‘How embarrassing’

Meghan Markle ‘wiping’ Prince Harry’s face in public: ‘How embarrassing’
Scott Disick daughter Penelope steals the show at mom Kourtney’s wedding

Scott Disick daughter Penelope steals the show at mom Kourtney’s wedding
Prince William 'finally accepts' Camilla as Prince Charles' choice over Diana

Prince William 'finally accepts' Camilla as Prince Charles' choice over Diana
Sam Neill, Laura Dern dish on their 19-year age gap in ‘Jurassic Park’: ‘Felt completely appropriate’

Sam Neill, Laura Dern dish on their 19-year age gap in ‘Jurassic Park’: ‘Felt completely appropriate’

Latest

view all