 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File footage


Queen Elizabeth is reportedly refusing to fill in Prince Andrew’s position in the Trooping the Colour ceremony, in an effort to save him ‘embarrassment’, according Express UK.

After Prince Andrew was stripped off his military titles earlier this year in January due to the sexual assault case against him by Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York also lost his position as the colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

As the colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Prince Andrew had enjoyed a major role in earlier celebrations, riding alongside the Queen as a representative of the regiment in parades.

While the 96-year-old monarch was expected to replace Andrew ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen failed to do so.

According to The Times, “The Queen, who has also held the title herself in the past, will not appoint a new royal colonel, to spare the Duke’s embarrassment.”

Major General Roland Walker is expected to represent the Grenadier Guards as of now. 

