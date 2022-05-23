Prince Andrew flashes big smile in latest outing as Queen okays royal return

File Footage

Prince Andrew was pictured smiling from ear to ear on Monday morning, just hours after it was reported that the Queen had approved his attendance at a key Jubilee event next month, reported Express UK.

The embattled Duke of York was spotted driving his Range Rover around the Windsor grounds, and according to witnesses, appeared to be in particularly high spirits.

Andrew’s latest photo-op came just hours after it was reported that he is expected to show to the Garter Day event on June 13, with his name also being listed in the official royal registry.

In fact, a Palace source told The Telegraph: “Prince Andrew's inclusion in the royal diary would be standard practice.”

Prince Andrew will most notably be missing the Trooping the Colour ceremony after his military titles were stripped off in January this year, including his role as the colonel of the Grenadier Guards. This means he will not be a part of the parade.



