 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew flashes big smile in latest outing as Queen okays royal return

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File Footage

Prince Andrew was pictured smiling from ear to ear on Monday morning, just hours after it was reported that the Queen had approved his attendance at a key Jubilee event next month, reported Express UK.

The embattled Duke of York was spotted driving his Range Rover around the Windsor grounds, and according to witnesses, appeared to be in particularly high spirits.

Prince Andrew flashes big smile in latest outing as Queen okays royal return

Andrew’s latest photo-op came just hours after it was reported that he is expected to show to the Garter Day event on June 13, with his name also being listed in the official royal registry.

In fact, a Palace source told The Telegraph: “Prince Andrew's inclusion in the royal diary would be standard practice.”

Prince Andrew will most notably be missing the Trooping the Colour ceremony after his military titles were stripped off in January this year, including his role as the colonel of the Grenadier Guards. This means he will not be a part of the parade. 


More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo
Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’

Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’
Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions

Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions
Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury
Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit
Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate

Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate
‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries

‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries
Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role

Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'
Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report

Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report
Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Latest

view all