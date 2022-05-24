Terror threat: Sindh govt to impose section 144 across province

Police officials checking identity of people at Saddar. — APP/M Saeed Qureshi

Following the recent terrorist activities and possible terror threats, the Sindh government Tuesday decided to impose section 144 across the province.



The latest development came in light of the series of bomb blasts in Karachi and a warning regarding terrorist activity in the District South of the metropolis issued by the Sindh Home Department.

On Friday, the Sindh Home Department imposed Section 144 in the District South and placed a ban on the usage of drone cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). "Terrorists can target important buildings in the city through drones," said the statement issued by the home department.

According to the sources, in the wee hours of Tuesday, it was decided to impose section 144 across the province, however, a notification regarding this will be issued by the home department soon.

After the issuance of the notification, meetings, processions, and gatherings will be banned across Sindh, the sources added.

Terrorism activities in Karachi

On April 26, four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others sustained injuries in a suicide blast, carried out by a burqa-clad woman, on the premises of the University of Karachi.

On May 13, at least one person was killed and thirteen were left injured in a blast that rocked the Saddar area of Karachi last week.

Meanwhile, on May 16, one woman was killed and nearly a dozen people — including three police officers — were wounded as a blast ripped through Karachi's crowded Bolton Market in Kharadar. Officials had said that a police vehicle was the target as three policemen sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device, planted in a motorcycle, was detonated near the mobile.