 
pakistan
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Terror threat: Sindh govt to impose section 144 across province

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Police officials checking identity of people at Saddar. — APP/M Saeed Qureshi
Police officials checking identity of people at Saddar. — APP/M Saeed Qureshi

Following the recent terrorist activities and possible terror threats, the Sindh government Tuesday decided to impose section 144 across the province.

The latest development came in light of the series of bomb blasts in Karachi and a warning regarding terrorist activity in the District South of the metropolis issued by the Sindh Home Department.

On Friday, the Sindh Home Department imposed Section 144 in the District South and placed a ban on the usage of drone cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). "Terrorists can target important buildings in the city through drones," said the statement issued by the home department.

According to the sources, in the wee hours of Tuesday, it was decided to impose section 144 across the province, however, a notification regarding this will be issued by the home department soon.

After the issuance of the notification, meetings, processions, and gatherings will be banned across Sindh, the sources added.

Terrorism activities in Karachi

On April 26, four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others sustained injuries in a suicide blast, carried out by a burqa-clad woman, on the premises of the University of Karachi.

On May 13, at least one person was killed and thirteen were left injured in a blast that rocked the Saddar area of Karachi last week.

Meanwhile, on May 16, one woman was killed and nearly a dozen people — including three police officers — were wounded as a blast ripped through Karachi's crowded Bolton Market in Kharadar. Officials had said that a police vehicle was the target as three policemen sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device, planted in a motorcycle, was detonated near the mobile.

More From Pakistan:

'Brutal crackdown': Punjab Police raid houses of several PTI leaders ahead of 'Azadi March'

'Brutal crackdown': Punjab Police raid houses of several PTI leaders ahead of 'Azadi March'
People cannot be left at 'mercy of miscreants', says Nawaz on Imran's long march

People cannot be left at 'mercy of miscreants', says Nawaz on Imran's long march
COAS Gen Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss military cooperation

COAS Gen Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss military cooperation
Two soldiers martyred after terrorists attack security forces in North Waziristan

Two soldiers martyred after terrorists attack security forces in North Waziristan
US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome arrives in Islamabad

US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome arrives in Islamabad
In CNN interview, Imran Khan demands US to sack Donald Lu for 'bad manners, sheer arrogance'

In CNN interview, Imran Khan demands US to sack Donald Lu for 'bad manners, sheer arrogance'
Hard work key to unlocking true potential of Pak-China economic ties: FM Bilawal

Hard work key to unlocking true potential of Pak-China economic ties: FM Bilawal
Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against using force to stop PTI's 'Azadi March'

Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against using force to stop PTI's 'Azadi March'
Time’s includes CJP Umar Ata Bandial among top 100 most influential people

Time’s includes CJP Umar Ata Bandial among top 100 most influential people
IBCC improves conversion formula of IB programmes

IBCC improves conversion formula of IB programmes
How much will this year's Hajj cost for Pakistanis?

How much will this year's Hajj cost for Pakistanis?
Federal govt decides to revise weekly offs for employees

Federal govt decides to revise weekly offs for employees

Latest

view all