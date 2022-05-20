 
pakistan
Friday May 20 2022
Sindh Home Department issues terrorist attack warning for Karachi's District South

Friday May 20, 2022

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
  • Sindh Home Dept imposes Section 144 in district South.
  • Dept imposes ban on usage of drones and UAVs.
  • Ban in place for 60 days. 

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Friday issued a warning regarding terrorist activity in the District South of the metropolis.

The department has imposed Section 144 in the district south and placed a ban on the usage of drone cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). "Terrorists can target important buildings in the city through drones," said the statement issued by the home department. 

The ban has been imposed for 60 days and action will be taken against those who violate the order. 

It should be noted that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time. It also prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a particular area.

The decision was made by the home department in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks that recently rattled the metropolis. 

On April 26, four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others sustained injuries in a suicide blast, carried out by a burqa-clad woman, on the premises of the University of Karachi.

On May 13, at least one person was killed and thirteen were left injured in a blast that rocked the Saddar area of Karachi last week.

Meanwhile, on May 16, one woman was killed and nearly a dozen people — including three police officers — were wounded as a blast ripped through Karachi's crowded Bolton Market in Kharadar. Officials had said that a police vehicle was the target as three policemen sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device, planted in a motorcycle, was detonated near the mobile.

