Tuesday May 24 2022
Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Johnny Depp extensively abused drugs before and during his marriage to ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Monday, a psychiatrist laid out a list of drugs that Pirates of the Caribbean actor was under the influence of as wife Amber Heard countersues him for defamation. 

Taking to the stand at Fairfax County Court, Dr David R Spiegel, noted Depp would take the following drugs:

  • Cocaine
  • MDMA
  • Marijuana
  • LSD
  • Opiates 
  • Alcohol and others

Dr Spiegel told the court when he asked Johnny to remember three words and say them five minutes later, he was "unable to recall any of them and that's very unusual for a 50-ish year old male".

He added: "Generally speaking that age group should be remembering two or all three of those words. I do know his lines were also fed to him by earpiece."

Dr Spiegel claimed Depp "confessed to doing a movie entirely wasted" as he told the court: "his thinking rate was down... if your attention is impaired, your memory rate is going to be impaired".

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for a 2018 op-ed she wrote for Washington Post, identifying herself as a victim of domestic violence.

